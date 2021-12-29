Juve, Arrivabene reassures Antun on the renewal of Dybala: the agreement remains, but the signing postpones | First page

No second thoughts, no change of offer. This is what Juve said to Paulo Dybala’s entourage on Tuesday: a phone call between the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene and Jorge Antun to reassure the Argentines, who arrived at their destination with the sole purpose of confirming the commitment made in the past weeks. At least for now, in fact, the intention of keeping faith with the agreement found in October remains on the part of the Juventus club, while reiterating the will and the need to postpone the appointment for signature and announcement, now programmable towards February and not sooner, barring surprises. So if so far the last step, however decisive, has not been possible because of those bureaucratic problems related to Antun waiting to be recognized also in Italy as a Fifa agent, now Juve is taking time because January will be too important a month between field and market commitments. Antun himself will return to Italy in the Supercoppa area, then he will wait for the call.

THE OTHER WAY AROUND. It is true that in a month, if that is enough, many things can happen. And this is where all the risks of the case come in, for Juve and for Dybala. Because the Juventus club, while reiterating its intention to keep the agreements made, knows that from 1 January new offers could arrive on the table of the Argentine entourage: Paulo has so far never wanted to consider alternatives to Juve, but if someone who is able to whet their imagination with a better proposal than the Juventus one, they would not participate in any kind of relaunch at Continassa. At the same time, a month is very long, Antun himself knows he does not have to rule out 100% that perhaps external factors may lead to changes in the race. For now, however, there have not been. And this is what Juve reiterated today to Antun in the message to be delivered to Dybala himself: now it is the club that takes time by taking on the responsibilities of the case after having waited a long time for the Argentine agent to be ready. But the agreement remains and remains valid.

THE UNDERSTANDING. Waiting to look ahead, just rewind the tape to summarize the key passages of the contract that (sooner or later) will be signed by Dybala: the number 10 is ready to become the future captain of Juve of which he will also be the technical leader, binding himself to the colors bianconeri until 30 June 2026 with a net salary of 8 million plus 2 bonuses which over time, if reached, can be merged into the fixed part.