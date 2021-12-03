Juve, Arrivabene’s mission: sustainability. Top commissions and capital gains: here’s what changes

John Elkann spoke clearly. On the occasion of the Investor Day Exor, the number one of Exor reaffirmed the new corporate structure and a course that rests on Maurizio Arrivabene’s shoulders: “We have a new board of directors, a new CEO and a new coach, who with the president and the deputy they are facing difficult times “. He, a key figure in the new Juventus course, started a few months ago but already breaking with the past. He has been on the Juventus board since 2012, but has an operational role since the summer and a clear mission: to restore stability to Juve. Just chasing the capital gains, but the strong need to make ends meet, reconciling sporting and economic parameters.

After so many years in Ferrari, we read about Journal, Arrivabene aims at a drier management: it is important for every player to know all the costs, their impact on the budget and evaluate their sustainability in relation also to the technical functionality. Enough exchanges, unless they are very advantageous for the club, enough to pursue the operations at all costs, enough also to resort to zero parameters, which allow you to save on the card but require rich commissions to the prosecutors, writes the rosea. Few and targeted operations, but above all for the future, on which to invest important money.