Sports

Juve, Arrivabene’s mission: sustainability. Top commissions and capital gains: here’s what changes

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

John Elkann spoke clearly. On the occasion of the Investor Day Exor, the number one of Exor reaffirmed the new corporate structure and a course that rests on Maurizio Arrivabene’s shoulders: “We have a new board of directors, a new CEO and a new coach, who with the president and the deputy they are facing difficult times “. He, a key figure in the new Juventus course, started a few months ago but already breaking with the past. He has been on the Juventus board since 2012, but has an operational role since the summer and a clear mission: to restore stability to Juve. Just chasing the capital gains, but the strong need to make ends meet, reconciling sporting and economic parameters.

After so many years in Ferrari, we read about Journal, Arrivabene aims at a drier management: it is important for every player to know all the costs, their impact on the budget and evaluate their sustainability in relation also to the technical functionality. Enough exchanges, unless they are very advantageous for the club, enough to pursue the operations at all costs, enough also to resort to zero parameters, which allow you to save on the card but require rich commissions to the prosecutors, writes the rosea. Few and targeted operations, but above all for the future, on which to invest important money.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Davis Cup, Italy-Colombia 1-0: Sonego beats Mejia and wins the first blue point | News

6 days ago

Sports Judge, 8 disqualified. Fantasy football, here is who skips the 12th day

November 2, 2021

Rome, Bereszynski the alternative to Dalot. Samp likes two Giallorossi

2 weeks ago

“Here’s what Ibra told me at the end of the race”

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button