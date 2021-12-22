Juve, Arrivabene’s trip to De Ligt and Dybala. Allegri’s words

The comeback of Juventus continues: the bianconeri against Cagliari center their sixth victory in their last eight league games, which propels them to fifth place to -4 from the Champions area. After the race, however, the words of the general manager also take center stage Maurizio Arrivabene, who did not send them to tell Matthijs De Ligt and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus, Arrivabene: dig at De Ligt and Dybala

In recent days the agent of the Dutch defender, Mino Raiola, had feared a farewell in the summer of the former Ajax. Dybala, on the other hand, has not yet signed the renewal, two thorny situations that Arrivabene commented as follows: “I’m used to speaking clearly. Attachment to the shirt by certain players is minor than what they have for prosecutors, it’s a problem for companies“, Is Arrivabene’s hard thrust.

“Dybala is Juve’s number 10, De Ligt is a great defender. They have to do their job as we do ours. Relationships are peaceful, when the time comes we will talk. We want the attachment to the shirt to be demonstrated on the pitch “Arrivabene concluded.

Juventus, Max Allegri: “Dybala-De Ligt? No comment”

Massimiliano Allegri after the match won against Cagliari did not unbalance on Arrivabene: “Nothing to comment, De Ligt played an important match, he is growing a lot, he played an excellent match on a character level. We are waiting for Dybala, he is an important player who must score. The important thing is that everyone is well at the end of December, when we will meet again ”.

Juventus, Max Allegri: “January-February of fire, then …”

Allegri then took stock of the team, looking at the calendar: “In the last few games we did well, January is an important month. I would be happy with arrive at the end of February with this posting from the first. Between January and February we have all the direct confrontations, then they will play with each other and we will have a better schedule“.

“We have lost with this year Naples and Atalanta, three wins and two draws. We lack points in other games. In January and February there will be important races, from which it will be important to get out in the best way “.

OMNISPORT