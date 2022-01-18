Juve, Arsenal call Arthur. But between loan and Allegri London is far away

Between a midfielder who does not start and an attacker who does not arrive, for now, the Juventus transfer market travels at a staid pace, if the expectation of the Juventus people is that a shot would have been signed soon. The management would give gas under normal conditions, if the current one was a negotiation session with money to spend and without the need to give up before buying. This is not the case and that is why only an exit could be compensated by a new entry. Any reference to Arthur it is not accidental.

The Brazilian continues to see the World Cup in Qatar as a goal not to be missed and to prepare for the best he would not deny the possibility of a start. Small big problem: for Massimiliano Merry the midfielder is anything but an unusable reserve, indeed in the head of the technicians, among others, the idea of ​​exploiting the geometries of the former Barcelona also to allow Manuel Locatelli to act a few meters further on, as long as Arthur does not fall in love too much with the ball by taking it with him around the field. The explanation is necessary because it prepares a clear indication from the coach to the managers: the South American does not leave, cannot leave, otherwise the void must be filled. There is no question about this and the Juventus transfer men see it in the same way. Another node: if theArsenal – as it turns out – he insists, he does so solely with a view to a six-monthly loan, if anything, taking on the salary corresponding to mid-season. Something like 2.5 million net, while at Continassa they would very gladly set some stakes so that the “rental” lasts longer or to establish a figure for the redemption of the card.

