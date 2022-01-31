“Juve, Arsenal’s last minute attempt for Morata and Arthur”

L’ Arsenal try two hits on the last market day. According to theExpress, Arteta he wants a striker and a midfielder to complete the squad and sees in two players of the Juve two possibilities. It will be an intense Monday, considering that the market in Italy ends at 8pm, but in England at 11pm. The Gunners will try to take the goal they have been following since the beginning of January and the tip, in two real last minute operations.

Arsenal, the call to Morata

After the possibility is wrecked Vlahovic, Arsenal had to beat other avenues for the attack. If for Alexander Isak it seems difficult to foresee a closure for today, here is the name of Alvaro Morata. The assistant would have moved Arteta, who would have phoned the player at the weekend Juve to get him to pack. Morata has long been close to the Barcelona, but in the end nothing was done. Now the Premier League hypothesis arises, considering that in Turin, with Vlahovic, there will be less space for the Spanish striker.

Arsenal also calls Juve for Arthur

Objective pursued throughout January for the Brazilian Arthur. THERErsenal think you still have a chance to borrow from Juve the Brazilian player. The two teams, so far, have not been able to find an agreement on the transfer formula and, in England, they think that in the end the Gunners will have to compromise with the Juventus club to get their hands on Arthur in the next few hours. After the departure of Bentancur, however, there is one more stumbling block, even if Juve are trying to make sure Nandez.