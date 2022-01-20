Juve, Arthur can make room for Zakaria: the strategy for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder | First page

The January transfer market is one of opportunities to be seized, which for Juventus can be translated into a midfielder. In the last few hours there has been a raid by Arthur’s agent in London to talk to Arsenal: Federico Pastorello is working to match the needs of the Gunners with those of the Juventus managers, who if they were to place the Brazilian could give Massimiliano Allegri a replacement in that role.

THE IDEA – The hot name in the last ten days of the market is that of Denis Zakaria, midfielder born in 1996 on expiry of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach with whom he has already announced that he will not renew. More quantity than quality, the Swiss represents the low cost identikit that could convince Juve to make an investment mid-season. For June there is a lot of competition: Rome, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and other Premier clubs are interested in blocking him immediately to take him to zero next season; Juve’s idea, however, is to anticipate the competition and immediately bring him to Turin. Zakaria represents one of the low cost profiles that Juve is evaluating, but not the only one.

THE OTHERS – The ideal in Juve’s ideas is the 2000 class of Monaco Aurelien Tchouameni, a box to box midfielder who at the moment has too high a rating for the strategies of the bianconeri. The alternative can always be fished at Gladbach, where in addition to Zakaria also likes the 2001 class Kouadio Koné for which the bianconeri have initiated contacts. It doesn’t heat up the track that much Witsel, for years in the Juventus orbit but that at the moment does not convince that much. The hot name remains that of Zakaria, but first he works with Arsenal for Arthur.