Juve, Aston Villa tries for Bentancur: the figures and the Arthur case | First page

Was a very static January market, so far, that of Juventus. A session in which there was more talk of renewals (above all, that of Paulo Dybala) than of possible purchases. The fault of a complicated economic situation, which up to now has not allowed the Bianconeri to make major investments, and to you miss concrete offers for players who are not at the center of Massimiliano Allegri’s project and whose exit could finance new entries. However, something can still change between now and 31 …

GERRARD ON BENTA – In this sense, theinterest of the last hours of Aston Villa for Rodrigo Bentancur. An appreciation that up to now has not yet led to concrete offers, but only to the first polls by the team coached by Steven Gerrard. A great midfielder in the past, who has identified the midline as the department in which to strengthen himself the most in the last week of the transfer market. Like this as for Arthur, Juve will not accelerate a sale only on a dry loan, but an outright formula or a loan with redemption right or obligation for a total valuation on 20 million of euro could convince the bianconeri to deprive themselves of the Uruguayan rather than the Brazilian.

THE JUVE IDEA – Bentancur, in Turin, is not never managed to have a continuous performance and in his years at Juve, with the various coaches who have followed one another, he has always seemed one step away from making that leap in quality that everyone expected from him, without ever actually doing it. A year ago, when Massimiliano was still leading the Bianconeri Merry declared: “Rodrigo cannot play in front of the defense. He can play one game, it’s like a substitute playing one or two games, but he can’t play five. He also played with me in front of the defense, but then returned to being the mezzala. Has unsuitable playing time“. The use of this season seems to confirm the opinion of the Livorno coach: Bentancur is not considered non-transferable, with the right offer he too can leave.