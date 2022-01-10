Juve at work for the Super Cup: Danilo partially in the group

There Juve aims straight at the challenge of Super Cup against the Inter by Inzaghi , albeit with the great bitterness of the accident of Federico Chiesa . “Returned to Turin immediately after the incredible match last night at Rome – writes the company in a press release on the site – the bianconeri met this morning at Keep going : as always, unloading for those who were most busy yesterday, pitch for the rest of the group. In particular, on the pitch, attention was paid to the technical work, with exercises for the development of the maneuver, for the defensive phase and on game situations. Danilo he trained partially with the group“.

Inter-Juve: in addition to Chiesa, De Ligt and Cuadrado will also be absent

The time of the Allegri conference

“But now it’s time to think about the very important match on Wednesday: the Italian Super Cup, at San Siro, against Inter; match that will be directed by Duties, assisted by Bindoni and Imperiale. Fourth official Fabbri, VAR Mazzoleni, AVAR Ranghetti. Tomorrow at 12.30 the press conference on the eve of Merry and a Juventus player. The team will train in the afternoon, after which it will leave for Milan“.