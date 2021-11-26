Juve-Atalanta, Allegri: “Dybala owner. Ramsey unavailable”

TURIN – After the heavy knockout in the Champions League against Chelsea (4-0), Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve are called to respond in the championship match scheduled for Saturday at 6pm at the Allianz Stadium against Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta. The bianconeri are back from two consecutive victories in Serie A: after the victory in the final against Fiorentina signed by Cuadrado, in fact, the 2-0 at the Olimpico against Lazio – Bonucci’s double on a penalty -. The sharp European slowdown against the Blues, albeit irrelevant for the qualification to the second round, it risks leaving important aftermath. Juve, therefore, will have to immediately try to straighten the rudder and return to proceed quickly to reduce the distance from the top of the class. Currently the fourth place, occupied by the Goddess, is four points away, while the top, which sees Napoli and Milan paired, is 11 points away. In the meantime, Allegri presented the delicate match against Atalanta in the press conference on the eve.

What is the value of tomorrow’s match?

“Tomorrow the match between two teams fighting for fourth place, Atalanta must be congratulated because they have been achieving important results for years. It would be nice if all the Italian teams went through to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Difficult game, it’s always complicated with them, you need to play well technically “.

How are the kids after London?

“We won the match we were supposed to win in Turin. I’m sorry because making these bad figures at Juventus is not good, but up to the 55th minute the game was in balance. We had a good first half, better than what we did against them in Turin. We have achieved the goal of the Champions League and now we have this important month to try to stay attached in the league and nibble some points “.

Can you move on to the three-man defense? A point on the injured?

“At three we never set up in London. Cuadrado was the third defender because they forced us to stay more in. De Ligt in the three-man defense? For now let’s go on with the four-man defense. Chiellini and Bernardeschi have worked with the team, De Sciglio available on Tuesday, Ramsey not available. Chiellini and Bernardeschi are available for tomorrow. They are all returning, we are in good physical condition “.

What’s wrong with Ramsey?

“He has this problem with his flexor, which he remedied after his return from the national team, he is not available”.

Can Dybala start from the beginning?

“Dybala is in good condition and I think he will start from the beginning.”

Can Pellegrini play tomorrow?

“Pellegrini is growing, I have not yet decided whether he or Alex Sandro will play. There are players who have played many games, having young players in good condition is an advantage. However Alex Sandro did not have a bad game in London.”

Can Dybala play the center forward?

“He can do it because with Atalanta whoever is in front must also be the director. Against Gasperini’s teams the work of the center forward is fundamental, whoever he is tomorrow”.

Church seemed convoluted …

“He had a good match against Lazio, he had chances to score goals according to his characteristics. The other night the match was different, he did some good things anyway. Federico has extraordinary qualities, when he stops the ball he is good. like everyone he needs to work to improve in certain situations. I’m happy with what he’s doing, with or without Dybala the position doesn’t change. “

Can Arthur play?

“I don’t know, I don’t know the formations yet. I’m happy with Arthur because he’s a serious professional, when he is called upon he always responds”.

Lots of players who can’t stand the pressure?

“What has been in the last few years is different. This team has excellent quality, a path of general growth must be made to improve performance and results in all competitions. Right now the most negative thing here is that we are points behind in the championship. , but we can’t change that. We just have to think about doing. Then in March we have to arrive in excellent condition, when it will be completely another season. “.

How is Kulusevski?

“He’s a bit better, he had this annoyance yesterday as well. Let’s see how he is tomorrow, but he played a good match in Rome.”.

Did you think you would find a square first?

“When I spoke to the president he asked me to come back, to work together with the club to try to get Juventus back to being sustainable and to achieve results. Then we will see how long it will take, we do everything possible for it to happen. It is not a shame, it is unthinkable that Juventus would continue to win for twenty years. The championship is back in balance. The team needs to work, we need a moment of patience. Surely we could have done better, we hoped that “.

Are you aware of having more difficulties when you have to play the game?

“The guys are working hard to improve the league table. What penalizes us is the goal difference which is an irrefutable fact. Maybe from tomorrow we will score four goals per game, I don’t know. We have goals in our legs, right now. we have done fewer. The ones in front of us have conceded the same goals as us, but they have scored many more. Football has changed but there is one thing that does not change: the goal difference which is what makes you win. championships. Then I get boring too, but championships are won like this “.