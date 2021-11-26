Juve Atalanta, from Zapata to Kulusevski: the intertwining on the market

Many jewels will be on display tomorrow afternoon at the Allianz Stadium in the match between Juve and Atalanta. All the intertwining of the market

A comparison of styles that of tomorrow between Massimiliano Merry And Gian Piero Gasperini for the eagerly awaited Allianz Stadium intersection between Juventus And Atalanta which is worth the access to the next one Champions League and maybe something more. The ‘Old Lady’ absolutely wants to redeem Stamford Bridge’s blow to the Chelsea and the appointment in the presence of Zapata and his companions cannot fail in order not to move further away from fourth place, four points away and currently occupied by the Orobics.

Allegri will have to be able to block the almost perfect mechanisms of Gasperini’s toy, as well as limiting the individuals available to the Grugliasco coach. Of all, the Juventus defenders will have to pay particular attention to Duvan Zapata, scored from six consecutive matches between the league and the Champions League and often indigestible at Juve. The Colombian will be the number one danger for Allegri, with his name juxtaposed on several occasions to the Bianconeri in the transfer market. The former Napoli and Sampdoria is a profile estimated for unsuspected times by the parts of Continassa, with the former CFO Paratici who had concretely probed him especially in the summer of 2020. Atalanta’s request, which had set the price around 50 million of euros, however, caused a decisive step backwards for the Turin management.

Juventus transfer market, Gosens dream for Allegri. Kulusevski return horse?

Another jewel of the ‘Goddess’ combined with more repetitions at Juventus is also Gosens, which due to injury will not be on the field tomorrow on the ground of the Stadium. The German is on the path to recovery and still represents a ‘dream’ today market to reinforce the left wing, also considering the disappointing performance at the moment in the role of Alex Sandro. On the other side, however, the last summer Dejan Kulusevski he was at the center of Atalanta’s attention for a possible return to Bergamo. The Swede born in 2000 struggles to carve out a place in the sun in the Juventus chessboard and a new attempt by the Orobics in the next windows of transfer market, even if the relationship with Gasperini is not the best.

Finally, how can we forget the passage last August of Demiral to Atalanta, along the lines of the transfer that took place the year before with Romero hero. The Turk was ‘discharged’ from Juve also for budgetary reasons, wearing the Nerazzurri shirt on loan with the right of redemption set at 25 million euros. And tomorrow he will try to make Cherubini and Allegri regret it …