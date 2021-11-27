Juve-Atalanta, relive the MOVIOLA: Gasp asks for 2 penalties, just don’t give them. Doubts about a hands in the Maehle area | A league

Juve-Atalanta is the big match of the 14th day of Serie A and as always Calciomercato.com offers you the LIVE slow motion of the most discussed referee episodes of the entire match which will be directed by Mr. Giovanni Ayroldi from Molfetta.

THE DESIGNATION

Juventus – Atalanta Saturday at 6pm

Ayroldi (Prenna – Imperiale; IV man: Marchetti; Var: Di Bello Avar: Tegoni)

FIRST HALF

4 ‘ Malinovskyi protests for a rejected arm by Bonucci on one of his shots. The arm of the Italian defender, however, is perfectly adherent to the body in a position of protection of the chest and therefore right not to whistle.

28‘Adjust Zapata’s goal with the Juventus defense asking for an offside position. However, it is De Ligt, coming up late to keep the Colombian striker in line.

42 ‘ Zappacosta sticks and stretches out Chiesa who had skipped it. Just the yellow card.

SECOND HALF

65 ‘ Furious protests by Juventus for the yellow card drawn by Ayroldi for Adrien Rabiot. The French midfielder intervenes in a slide from behind on Zapata thrown vertically, but takes the ball full so the yellow is non-existent.

73 ‘ Atalanta protests for a contact in the area between Pasalic and Cuadrado who both fall a few steps from Szczesny. Ayroldi lets it go, but the contact between the two is evident and a foul had to be whistled. The problem for the Bergamo players is that the first foul contact is that of the Croatian midfielder who hits and displaces that of the Colombian winger.

ninety two’ Juve also asks for a penalty for a touch of hand in the area of ​​Mahele who tries to intervene with his head, does not find the ball and hits the ball with his wide arm. Ayroldi judges the intervention to be involuntary and the var confirms with a quick check.