Juve-Atalanta: rhythm, technique and ideas, there is no match. For Allegri it is a disaster like with Chelsea and no 4th place | First page

Thanks to technology, I was able to see and compare the matches of Juventus against Chelsea and Atalanta against Young Boys. It did not take a genius to deduce that, if the performances are those of Tuesday, the challenge this afternoon will have a foregone winner. Of course, even if he conceded three goals from a modest opponent, it can only be Atalanta.

Either because he made three goals anyway, going ahead twice, and – even more so – because the rhythm who imposed (and accepted) throughout the match was from international football. Quite the opposite of Juventus which not only was clearly beaten by Chelsea, but appeared outclassed in terms of intensity and ideas. Unfortunately for Allegri’s team it cannot be said that it was too bad to be true. That’s right: crumbling in midfield, non-existent in attack and crumbled in defense. A disaster that goes beyond defeat.

Where Juve can reach the Champions League is already clear (he will go out in the second round, as in the last two seasons, or – if all goes well – in the quarterfinals), while some more suspicions exist in the league. It may be that, as Allegri says, in the five games that will come the team will nibble a few points from the many that precede it, but it should be remembered that Juve lost against the big ones (Napoli), the small ones (Empoli, Sassuolo ), encountering great difficulties even with the medium-sized ones (Fiorentina). It’s true, it comes from two consecutive successes in Serie A (Fiorentina and Lazio), but in Rome he found a team without Ciro Immobile and had the (legitimate) benefit of two penalties, while at home, with the Viola, he won three points on a Cuadrado invention with time out. Episodes, contingencies, occasional situations. Never a clear and convincing victory.

Now, how this can come with Atalanta is a real mystery. Juve walks, the others run at double speed. Moreover: technically speaking, today there is no comparison, given that the Atalantines know how to express themselves with phrasing aimed at verticalization, while the Bianconeri lose the balls and the simplest contrasts. And when they have the ball they try brainy solutions. Says the reporter: but Dybala returns. Right. However, he will find who will mark him leaving him very few spaces and also will certainly not be facilitated by acting with a static and deflated companion like Morata who often lacks even the first control.

Allegri thinks about 4-4-2 and at least the worst. Like in London, even today he would be happy not to lose, if it is probable that Luca Pellegrini (the one that the unwary Paratici exchanged with Spinazzola) plays on the left instead of an Alex Sandro who appeared unpresentable. In midfield, despite disheartening performances, he will be deployed once again Rabiot with McKennie to pair, in between, with Locatelli. It will swing to the right church, the only one able to invent something with his speed, the only one who has the same backbone as the Atalantines, the only one who can search and find the door.

On the other hand, however, Gasperini has all smart people, who play on you with the man marking and external players who, despite the absences, are able to break through the fragile Bianconeri bulkheads.

For me there is no match and, therefore, the result can only be one. But the Juventus fans can hope: every now and then, even if less and less often, I’m wrong. This is the only chance they have not to be scorned. At the most, however, and everything must go for the best, there will be a draw. Which will keep unchanged the distance from fourth place. Where Juve, this year, will not arrive for sure.