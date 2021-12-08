Juve, attack alarm: he is 12th in Serie A. Allegri shuffles the cards, but the turning point can come from the transfer market | First page

With the last two victories against Salernitana and Genoa, Juventus is slowly trying to move up the rankings: fifth place (together with Fiorentina), 27 points and a minimum of newfound continuity. To be circled in red, however, is a fact that needs to be worked on: 22 goals scored in sixteen league matches. A little bit. The difficulty in scoring does not worry Allegri, at least apparently: “We have to rest assured, we have goals in our legs and the relationship between created chances and goals scored can only improve.” Here, the accuracy in front of goal needs to be improved: against Genoa, Juve made 27 shots and only two goals, one of which from a set piece.

THE VOID – The bianconeri have the twelfth attack in Serie A, the worst among the big names and also behind teams like Verona, Bologna, Empoli and Sassuolo. Not great. To understand the reason – or one of the, perhaps the simplest – just take a look at the transfers: goodbye Ronaldo, goodbye goals. Almost. The void left by Cristiano has not yet been filled, the return of Kean was not enough to replace him and Allegri often tries to shuffle the cards to find a square that still does not arrive.. And also from the midfield they help little: 2 goals each from McKennie and Locatelli and nothing else. Bonucci scored more (3 goals), to say.

WHO IS MISSING – In general, however, Juve is struggling to score, Allegri remains calm but expects something more especially from Alvaro Morata (3 centers) and Federico Chiesa (still stuck at one and will not return before 2022). The feeling is that there is a 15-goal striker missing there, ready at any moment to solve complicated matches. A Property, a Dzeko. Or a Cavani, for example. The Uruguayan striker is about to expire his contract with Manchester United, knows Serie A well and can become a low-cost track for the Juventus attack. The big dream is called Dusan Vlahovic: the bianconeri continue to follow the developments on the future of the 2000 class of Fiorentina from afar, the player continues to score in bursts despite having already said he does not want to renew the contract expiring in 2023; and the more it scores, the higher the price. Juve is looking for goals to move up the rankings, Allegri does not break down and tries them all.