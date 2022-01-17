Juve, Azmoun advances: that’s what’s missing

There Juventus insists on Sardar Azmoun . Contacts have continued in the last few hours. But between the request of the Zenith and the intentions of the Bianconeri there is still distance. The Russians have opened the sale of the 27-year-old Iranian (contract expiring in June), but obviously they intend to gain something. Zenit wants 5 million, while Continassa would not want to go beyond a simple compensation. Better if in the form of bonuses linked to the seasonal results of Massimiliano’s team Merry and the performance of the former Rubin Kazan. Dealing with the Russians is never easy, but mediations are underway to identify a good compromise. The meeting point could be halfway: a million now and a couple more possibly in the form of unspecified bonuses. If that’s enough, it will be understood these days. Meanwhile, at the turning point of the winter transfer market – today the last two weeks of negotiations will begin – Azmoun is in pole position, on the strength of the reassurance received from the Juventus managers and also of the contacts on the axis Turin-St. Petersburg .

Azmoun wants Juve

One thing is certain: the Iranian, also courted by Lyon, is doing everything possible to get the green light. Azmoun would like to get on the Juventus train immediately despite knowing that he could reach Turin even in the summer as a free agent. After the 10 goals scored this season with the Russians, two of which in Champions League against Juventus and Chelsea, the flexible striker of the Gazprom club aims to test himself at a higher level. The Iranian is not the warrior center forward that Allegri is looking for, but he has the physique and characteristics to be able to act as a second striker and, if necessary, even before.

All the insights in today’s edition of Tuttosport