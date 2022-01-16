Juve, Azmoun warms up: he can arrive in January

There are 15 days left until the winter transfer window closes. There Juventus he has two weeks to find the center forward that Massimiliano Allegri wants at all costs. And he has two weeks to loan Arthur Apple tree whose attorney, Federico Shepherd boy is studying a solution (Spain is more than a hypothesis). But Juventus could also remain as it is and not move in January because they are dissatisfied with the conditions under which the goals could arrive, because, yes, there are goals and because, yes, Juventus has a long-term market strategy. term and does not want to spend too much in January. So, right now, Sardar’s name is strong in attack Azmoun Iranian Zenit St. Petersburg striker, 27 years old and contract expiring in June. For him it is Zenith asks for five million euros, Juventus has a slightly lower offer ready, perhaps integrated with bonuses, and is waiting for an answer in the course of next week.

The characteristics of Azmoun

The characteristics of Azmoun correspond enough to those of the striker that the Juventus coach would like: physical, fighter, able to play as a first striker. The investment in Azmoun would guarantee a tip to integrate the department (and move Morata in the role of winger, instead of Chiesa, which certainly suits him more) and should not compromise Juventus’ spending capacity for the summer. when a great center forward will be attacked. Dusan Vlahovic it is the dream, but also a goal on which the bianconeri managers are working. Not an easy track, considering Rocco’s explicit reluctance Commissopresident of the Fiorentinato sell the Serbian striker to Juventus and also considering the potential English competition, but it is a track along which Juventus can have opportunities. If Vlahovic were to be impossible, the bianconeri could go to Gianluca Scamacca for whom there should be a meeting in the next few days, in which Juventus ds Federico will participate. Cherubs and the managing director of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnivals.

