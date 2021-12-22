Juve, bad with the little ones? The data say with the big names. And now he challenges them all

From January, the bianconeri will find all the best rivals in the standings in a month and a half: in the first leg they beat only one, doing better is the only way to give a different meaning to the second round. Because precisely in those direct clashes, performances arrived from which Allegri can start again

When the championship resumes, Juve will find Naples, Rome, Inter (in the Super Cup), Milan and Atalanta in a month and a half: ranking in hand, they are the top five opponents in the standings. There is no doubt that, well in advance of the end of the season, it will be this period that will define the real goal of the Juventus year. If at the moment the horizon inevitably cannot go beyond the chase to the Champions zone, with Atalanta fourth approaching at -4, a rain of commitments like the one that will occur at the restart in January can only make a positive difference. and in the negative. For the value that Juve will demonstrate against the best. But also for the points it will take away, or grant, to what it hopes are direct competitors.

THE EVIDENCE OF THE NUMBERS – Massimiliano Allegri’s readings always include regret for the points lost against the small teams, but at the end of the first leg and after having faced all the opponents the accounts are particularly easy: against those top five rivals in the standings that Juve will immediately find at the beginning of 2022 she scored 5 points in 5 games, while 29 were points in the remaining 14 games against the other opponents. Too many points have gone astray between the defeats with Empoli, Sassuolo and Verona and the draws with Udinese and Venice, but limiting Juve’s delay in the standings to the small challenges fails to highlight that rather it is with the big ones that he has done on average only one point per game, between the defeats with Atalanta and Napoli, the draws with the Milanese and the only victory over Roma.

THE DOTE – It is in fact that to give Juve the boost that was missing in the first leg, something different will be needed on the return, and in particular in that first month and a half of the return. But the dowry that the Lady brings from the direct clashes already played in recent months is not only that of the results, also decisive: to retrace the path made up to here is the vivid memory of the fact that against the top Juventus played some of the his best games of the season even if he didn’t win.

PERFORMANCE – The defeat with Atalanta came at the end of a performance from which Allegri’s boys would have deserved more, the one with Napoli came in the emergency of the eight absent after having been ahead at the “Maradona” for almost an hour and tied until five minutes from the end. And even with Milan, Juve was ahead from the start until a quarter of an hour from the end. Finally, with Inter, the draw arrived last minute, but at the end of a match in which Juve prevailed on points in terms of number of shots, ball possession and territorial advantage. Then, however, the results count and there Juve plans to bring as a dowry, in addition to the performances in the previous first legs, also the certainties built up in the last couple of months, starting from the two goals conceded in eight games. There is still a way to give the season a different ending.

