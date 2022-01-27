Juve, because Vlahovic is not Cristiano Ronaldo

There is no money, but there are dreams. And dreams can be taken into account. Vlahovic it is the dream of the black and white resurgence. It may be worth the Champions and ensure the re-foundation. He is twenty-two years old, in five years, when the contract ready for signature will expire, he may have already given so much and worth more than it cost. With an oxymoron we have defined your purchase as a calculated gamble. The risk component concerns the competitive future of the Serbian center forward and the contribution that his goals can make to the success of the match. Juve . The last two years have been talking about the first question in Violet and, most of all, a completely positive judgment on the athlete’s character stability. But the size of the investment, much more than one hundred million, requires an important sporting response as a counterpart, not only in individual terms, but with respect to the results that the team of Merry will get in Italy and in Europe . Without the guarantee of the eighths of Champions , Vlahovic’s engagement could turn into a leap of faith. Which would come after the three years, financially not exciting, of CR7 .

The two operations, however, are the offspring of different philosophies. The bet on Ronaldo had yes, as a prerequisite, success in Europe, but its profitability was also linked to the profits of the marketing that could be activated around the popularity of the Portuguese top player. The flop in the Champions League and the pandemic overturned the plans of the Juventus management. And they have shown how much damage a financial bet can do if a capital investment does not correspond. Such, on the other hand, is the full purchase of Vlahovic. If the attacker meets expectations, he will repay the costs incurred and the higher value of his card will increase the club’s assets.

The center forward arrives in Turin in the heart of a difficult transition, in which the Juventus management is called to build a new cycle while dismantling an old one. The latter is the most difficult undertaking: to get rid of the mediocre supporting actors taken at court in the last three years, and rewarded with unreasonably inflated salaries as a reflection of the Ronaldo effect.

The future of Paulo Dybala, a jewel that is as beautiful to look at as it is fragile – as the nickname “Joya”, attributed to it by an Argentine journalist, tells -, a candidate for leadership for years without ever having truly become a leader. In navigation in the dark of the Ronaldian era, Juve wanted to get rid of them, believing they had taken suitable substitutes. The stubbornness of the Argentine was stronger than the exile already packaged by Paratici for him. In spite of the injuries and the difficulty of playing in front of a poor midfield, Dybala is what little show remains in Allegri. It is reasonable that the new Juventus management try to hold him back without fainting. But it would be a shame if the Argentine’s sacrifice had been considered, superficially, as the price to pay for Vlahovic. Even the most radical, and yet the most successful, renovations do not give up on saving the sound foundations. He should know Maurizio Arrivabene. Before establishing himself as a company manager, the CEO of Juve wanted to be an architect. Do not fall into the temptation, which a common slander reproaches this category, to bring down the building to redo the facade.