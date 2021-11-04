Juve, Beccantini: “The tenor and the orchestra”

Journalist Roberto Beccantini commented on the match between Juve and Zenit on his facebook page. Her words: “You don’t expect the moon, you ask football: at least a little. And Juventus (Allegri’s, can I?) Finally offered it: 4-2 at Zenit, less than sixteen in the league but already in the knockout stages of the Champions League. ‘the double life of the Lady, is the mirror that reflects the portrait of Dorian Gray.

Title: the tenor and the orchestra. Paulo Dybala. A post, a goal, an assist wasted by Morata, the worst, a double penalty converted thanks to a bureaucratic quibble that rebelled against the only blemish (a Russian “Chiellini” who entered the area prematurely), the poker ball to Morata. Free of attack, of Platinian posture in joy, faithful to degrees, a kick to decay. Music, maestro.

The orchestra. The second time of the Church on the left and no longer on the right: his, the rigorino procured; his, the third network, splendid for speed and voracity; the ruler of Locatelli; the doors of De Ligt; McKennie’s blitzes (what an action, what a cross!). The best youth.

A harmonious and hormonal Juventus: capable of reacting to Bonucci’s own goal and only in the final, after the changes, of low guard (saves by Szczesny, goal by Azmoun). Here and there, the tendency to recoil, ambiguous and dangerous, emerges: for heaven’s sake, one cannot always go to a hundred per hour, but to continue in Europe, and go back to Italy, one must dream of succeeding. Or, in any case, to limit the stops.

Courageous and aggressive, the formation of Max, a 4-2-3-1 with variable weight. Beyond the modules, the ideas, the legs, the hunger count: everything that was missing between Sassuolo, Hellas and in other, unfortunate nights. Four out of four, therefore: Fiorentina, on Saturday, will tell us if we are facing the classic swallow or a flock.

Fireworks at the Gewiss Stadium. The 2-2 is a hymn to the Ego of Bergamo (Gasp) and to the ego of Cristiano. Great Atalanta. Recovery gives, recovery takes away: with Lazio, saved (by De Roon); with Manchester United, punished (by the Martian). He would have deserved more, beyond the goals of Ilicic, thanks to De Gea, and of Zapata. The flames it emitted ignited the ordeal and dragged the people. Above all, Zapata: his armor, his beaks. I expected more from Muriel: he is no longer, or not yet, the Lazarus of the bench.

And Cristiano? 36 years old, to begin with. And then, just to continue, two goals. The first on action, splendid, and no less elegant heel finish, by Bruno Fernandes; the second, with a volley of his own, when the usual, futile debates were stirring up, trick or treat, problem or solution? Ha ha ha “.