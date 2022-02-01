JUVE, BENTANCUR OFFICIAL AT TOTTENHAM: ALL THE FIGURES | Market

There Juventus has formalized the transfer of Rodrigo Bentancur to the Tottenham. On Twitter, announcing the sale, the Juventus club greets the Uruguayan with the message: “Thanks for everything and good luck!”. Bentancur leaves Juventus after five seasons, 181 games and 3 goals.

THE PRESS, THE FIGURES – “Juventus Football Club SpA announces that it has reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive transfer of the player’s right to sports services Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán for a fee of € 19 million, payable in three years, which may increase by a further € 6 million the achievement of specific sporting objectives during the contractual term. This operation generates a positive economic effect of approximately € 4 millionalready net of the solidarity contribution, accessory charges and the amount due to Boca Juniors following the transfer of this right to sports services “.

OFFICIAL | Rodrigo #Bentancur move to Tottenham @SpursOfficial. Thanks for everything and good luck, Rodrigo – JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2022