Juve, Bernardeschi also offside: he will miss at least three games

Out Bernardeschi, for about twenty days. The final match against Northern Ireland cost him the injury. The blue number twenty had felt a discomfort in the adductor shortly after he entered the field in Belfast, but continued to play until the end of the match. The instrumental tests carried out at J Medical revealed a low-grade lesion of the right iliopsoas muscle, to be re-evaluated with new tests in ten days. So Lazio, Chelsea and Atalanta will surely miss in sequence, probably also Salernitana and Genoa. It is assumed that he will be able to see the pitch again in the Champions League match with Malmö on 8 December.

Infirmary

Bernardeschi’s injury is added to those of Chiellini, who had left the Italian retreat due to an inflammation of the Achilles tendon, and of De Sciglio, who should be available again from next week. And it will weigh a lot in the rotations because it was he in recent weeks who made up for the poor performance of Rabiot, in the role of left midfielder. Expected also for Dybala’s return to Turin, scheduled for late Wednesday evening with a private plane: the ten had only one time with Argentina, then stopped as a precaution due to inflammation of the soleus muscle of the leg left. He too remains in doubt, at least until the evaluation of the club’s medical staff, in view of the next match with Lazio.