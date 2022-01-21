Juve, Bernardeschi and the race to the future

TURIN – Federico Bernardeschi is back to work in group , at the resumption of training after the rest day granted by Massimiliano Allegri to dispose of the efforts of the Italian Cup. He has now solved the muscular problem, a small annoyance, which had forced him to skip the match on Tuesday evening against Sampdoria, more as a precaution than for the seriousness of the injury, and is ready to take back a starting shirt on Sunday at San Siro against Milan. Good news for Allegri, who was waiting for positive responses from outside before outlining the formation to be played against the Rossoneri. And with the former Viola at his disposal, the Tuscan technician has an extra weapon to be inserted in the attack trident or in support of the spikes, depending on the game system he will adopt. For Bernardeschi it is instead a chance to give continuity to a fine 2021 end: in the last four games of last year, also given the absences of Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa, he has become a point of reference by churning out three assists and one goal.

The rebirth of Bernardeschi

A Renaissance after difficult years in black and white: even when the Juventus win there was always the feeling that Bernardeschi was unable to express his own talent, often targeted by fans, who contested the colorless evidence. This was the turning point season: back in Turin as European champion, he was able to hug his mentor again at Continassa Merry who gave him the right one load to find the enamel he had in Florence. And now Bernardeschi – who also changed his agent by relying on Federico Shepherd boy – has become a thorn in the side of defenses opponents and one of the protagonists of the Juventus comeback, so much so that he also deserved the standing ovation of the Stadium in Juve- Cagliari. Now the fans applaud his desire to do something different on the whole front offensive, to put his quality at the service of his team and to also find the goal, which he had missed for 513 days. San Siro it’s the perfect frame to take back the scene and change yours destiny, as a player in redundancy see you next time contract because he too expires in June.

