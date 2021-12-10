Juve, Bernardeschi takes the stage: he is the best assist-man of the team

The evening of Champions League against the Malmö he gave Juventus first place in the group, but he also gave Allegri back one of his best followers. Federico Bernardeschi he is not an owner, he is often among the first to end up in the crosshairs of critics, but he is also capable of great redemptions. Like the two decisive penalties kicked at the Euro 2021, including the one in the final against England a Wembley. But also with the Juve knows how to take the stage: it happened precisely against the Swedes, his performance earned him the palm of best in the field for the three main sports newspapers.

TUTTOSPORT – “First half as an absolute protagonist, and not only for the delightful winger with which he frees Kean on goal. On the flank he has fun with personality, always giving thoughts to Malmoe. After the break he floats in a position similar to that of Dybala, less in the heart of the action, however dangerous from a distance “. This is the report card of Tuttosport, the grade is 7.

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – “The left wing cross for Kean’s head shot is the best play of the match. Close to the goal in the second half, some mistakes but a lot of commitment and generosity”, writes the Gazzetta dello Sport, which gives Bernardeschi a 6.5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – “The happy period continues. He packs a gold winger assist for Kean and is always inspired. Close to the goal diagonally”, the comment of the Corriere dello Sport, in support of the 6.5 given to the former viola.

THE NUMBERS OF BERNARDESCHI – Bernardeschi He has not yet scored this season, although he has come close with Malmö. The 27-year-old is among the most used players by Max Allegri after the owners. Despite often starting from the bench, however, in his 16 appearances he scored 4 assists. Same as Paulo Dybala, who is also the top scorer with 8 goals. The positive fact concerning the former viola is that his assists arrived regardless of the position on the pitch, serving three different teammates: one as a left winger (a Dybala, against Genoa) and one from right winger in 4-2-3-1 (a Kean, with Malmö), another as a forward (a church, against Chelsea) and another from right winger in 4-4-2 / ​​4-2-4 (a church, in the 4-2 at Zenit).