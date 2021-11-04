Juve, Bernardeschi the key to Allegri: now the leap in quality

The former Fiorentina has the contract expiring on 30 June 2022: for the moment there are no meetings with Raiola, but if he should definitively consecrate himself …

Federico Bernardeschi continues to make his way into Massimiliano Allegri’s hierarchies. So much so as to be preferred in some circumstances to Adrien Rabiot, subdued after returning from a forced stop due to Covid. Unlike his teammate, the Juventus number twenty manages to guarantee a greater balance in the management of the two phases at this moment, and above all to perform better on the wide slide to the left in the phase of non-possession, a task that the Frenchman also performs in the national team. but obviously struggles to perform with a certain continuity of performance.

FUTURE IN THE BALANCE – Bernardeschi has made good use of the spaces that have opened up in the past weeks. He was a bit like the key man of Juve in the absence of Dybala, the positive protagonist of several matches. What he has been called upon to make another qualitative leap in now is living with the Argentine and becoming an added value for Allegri as a mezzala, a dimension that enhances him and can open a new career bracket for him. With which shirt? It is legitimate to ask, since the player is about to expire and to date there is no trace of a future in Juventus.

SOLUTIONS – Like De Sciglio and Perin – and Cuadrado, who however seems close to being extended for another year – the blue could end his experience at Juve on June 30, 2022, unless there are news that are not on the agenda for now. The only possibility of renewal could be with a downward economic agreement, but the issue has never been deepened between the club and its agent, Mino Raiola. Meanwhile, he remains focused on the pitch, and tries to win the coach’s full confidence. In the hope of partially retracing the experience of Paulo Dybala, who until recently seemed to be with suitcases in hand and instead will soon sign the contract that will elevate him to the new symbol of Juve.

