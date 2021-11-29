Juve, between absences and sore goals: Allegri seeks remedies

TURIN – «Kean scored, he’s very good at that. He must improve in the refinement of the action ». Like this praised And prodded his 21-year-old striker Massimiliano Merry after Juventus-Roma 1-0 on 17 October, the fifth consecutive success in a streak that three days later in St. Petersburg would have risen to six, making delude that the Juventus team had resolved his problems . The first of which, the coach pointed out right on Friday on the eve of Juventus-Atalanta, and the progress of the match against the Nerazzurri reiterated, is precisely that the team goals she is not good at all. The bianconeri in the league have immediately two goals less than Milan, one less than Atalanta and two more than Inter: the defensive phase, while not flawless, is in line with that of the top teams, with the exception of Napoli, which is much better. THE 18 goals however, almost half of Inter’s 34s have been made, 12 fewer than Milan’s 30, 10 fewer than Atalanta’s 28. […]

Allegri seeks the solution to the problem

[…] What is certain is that Merry he will have to strive to find one solution to the problem of the goal, which the injuries from church And McKennie are likely to aggravate. The blue and the Texan are two of the eight bianconeri who have scored more than one goal: three the attacker, third scorer with Bonucci after Dybala (six and Morata, two the midfielder, the only one in the department to have a strong sense of inclusion. Just what Bentancur lacks, its natural alternative like meZzala right. Provided that Allegri maintains the set-up with three midfielders and three attacking players. Just the absences of Chiesa and McKennie could push him to play with Dybala and one between Morata And Kean up front and two external from offensive attitudes in midfield: Bernardeschi and Kulusevski, waiting for De Sciglio’s recovery (he will return after Salerno), allows him to advance again Cuadrado, currently the only right-back available. The technician could also grant greater freedom to the Colombian by deploying the three-man defense, but it does not seem oriented to touch the rearguard structure: on the other hand, if forward some change is imposed by the offensive sterility, also put a hand to the back department that instead it works enough it could become a gamble.

