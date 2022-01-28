Juve between Nandez and Zakaria for the midfield. We need an exit first. Market news

Waiting for Dusan Vlahovic who will carry out the medical examinations on Friday, the market of Juventus moves to midfield. The bianconeri are working on a double front. On the one hand there is Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari, a player that Allegri likes and can act in several roles, but on the other hand they don’t give up Denis Zakaria. The Swiss, the first goal of the market in January, is about to expire his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, but the agents have made a first high demand on commissions. In any case, the arrival of a midfielder depends on an exit. The negotiation between Arthur and Arsenal is blocked, while Rodrigo Bentancur is in the crosshairs ofAston Villa. The villans offered 20 million euros plus bonuses, but the proposal does not convince Juventus that they should leave 30% of the resale to Boca Juniors.