Juve, blitz of the Guardia di Finanza at headquarters: capital gains and false accounting, Agnelli, Nedved and Paratici under investigation | First page

A blitz by the Guardia di Finanza on Continassa, for a hypothesis of accusation formulated by the Prosecutor of Turin. Under the magnifying glass of Juventus’ capital gains and market movements of the last three years (2019, 2020, 2021). The agents were at the club headquarters (also in Milan, in addition to that of Turin) on Friday (with the stock market closed) to acquire documents: the president Andrea Agnelli, the vice Pavel Nedved, the former sporting director Fabio Paratici are investigated for false accounting and false invoicing (now at Tottenham) and three other executives – Marco Re (resigned in 2020) Giorgio Ricci and Stefano Bertola – in the financial area. Under the Corporate Liability Act, the same claim is made against the club.

The assessments concern “income from players’ rights management” for movements of approximately € 50 million. In short, the capital gains derived from the trading of players. Under consideration, we read, “various transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the relative intermediaries”. To protect the financial market, searches were started after the closing of the weekly stock market trading, as Juventus is listed. The investigation, called “PRISMA”, began in May 2021 and is coordinated by prosecutors Mario Bendoni, Cirio Santoriello and the adjunct Marco Gianoglio, after the investigations already carried out by Consob and Covisoc.



THE NOTE FROM THE PROSECUTOR – This is the entire press release issued by the Turin prosecutor just before 11pm on Friday 26 November. “Since today’s afternoon, on the orders of this Public Prosecutor’s Office, soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza have been carrying out local searches at the Turin and Milan offices of the Juventus Football Club Spa company. have been instructed to find documentation and other useful elements relating to the corporate financial statements approved in the years from 2019 to 2021, with reference both to the purchase and sale of players’ sports rights and to the regular preparation of financial statements. At the state, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the crime of false communications from listed companies and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, towards the top management and the directors of the business, financial and sports management areas.

Under consideration there are various transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the relative intermediaries. The profile of administrative responsibility for a crime is also assumed to be borne by the company, provided for when a legal person has benefited from the commission of certain specific offenses. To protect the financial market, the searches were started after the closing of the weekly trading of the Italian Stock Exchange (…). The investigation, called “Prisma”, started in May 2021 and is entrusted to a pool of Magistrates of the Economy Group, made up of Deputy Prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and Deputy Prosecutor Marco Gianoglio, also making use of technical activities of interception of communications “.