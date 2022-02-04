Juve blows Gatti to a family with a Taurus heart

TO Tuttojuve.com his father Ludovico spoke of Federico Gatti’s move to Juve. The defender of Frosinone, who Juve snatched from Turin in the last hours of the transfer market. And to say that the family is of grenade faith.





“We will see what will happen to our heart, it will be necessary to understand if Federico will be worthy to enter the Juve world. We are waiting to understand how he will return to the reality of Frosinone, the hope is that he will always keep his feet on the ground and always show the humility that distinguishes him. In recent years he has had the good fortune to find the right people, because it also takes a bit of this in the football world. Like him there are hundreds of thousands of quality boys, but unfortunately for one thing or another another then fails to get to the football that counts “.





“He was very close in the choice of the team, Mr. Juric certainly embodies what his spirit is. His words will surely have made him reflect, but in the meantime a world club like Juventus has arrived at his door. And it inevitably becomes everything more. difficult. At Torino he would have already had the opportunity to play his cards, in Juve it will be a bit more difficult but as I know him he will certainly not be influenced by this. He has always liked great challenges “, he continued Federico’s father.





Regarding the fact that Gatti could become the new Chiellini, his father wanted to keep his feet on the ground: “At the moment there is an abyss, but I struggle to hide the joy and emotion that comes from all this. And Federico is alone at the beginning of his career, it will be necessary to see how I said how he will be able to manage this type of pressure and how he will be able to enter the Juve world. “





“Sunday was an incredible day, I had heard him a little thoughtful and while we were talking the call from Mr. Juric came. Throughout the day I received messages from friends and acquaintances who congratulated him on the move to Turin, I would like to specify that Federico than us has never had an immeasurable cheer towards anyone. He has always been a little milder in expressing his passion. We have only discovered Juve’s interest from sports programs, the particular thing is that the next morning I didn’t realize how all this could have been possible. He called me and told me he was at J-Medical for the ritual visits, I couldn’t help but wish him the best “, recalled Gatti.