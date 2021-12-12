Sports

Juve, Bonucci thunders on social media: “Zero alibi”

The fluctuating season of the Juventus. After two o’clock victories consecutive against Salerno And Genoa, Allegri’s team only won one even on the field of Venice. Despite a proactive first half, with the goal of the advantage signed by Morata, in the second half the bianconeri suffered the tie del Venezia with the Aramu network. A bitter away match for Juve who, in addition to losing points, suffered a bad loss: Paulo Dybala. The number 10 had to leave the field on the twelfth of the first half due to a problem at the knee: his condition will be monitored in the coming days.

Bonucci and Pellegrini disappointed on social media

Merry in the post-match interview he talked about points thrown away and the blackout of the team. Among the Juventus players, however, some of them expressed their disappointment via social. “We need to do more. Two points lost. Zero Alibi.”, he thundered Bonucci on Instagram. “So much bitterness for the lost points”, Luca’s thought Pilgrims, among the best of the evening. Also Cuadrado expressed his disappointment with the match: “It wasn’t the result we wanted. Anger at the lost points. But they motivate us to give more.”. There Juventus is called once again to to react: head to the next game, the one against Bologna by Mihajlovic.

