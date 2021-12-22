Juve-Cagliari 2-0, goals from Kean and Morata

The bianconeri beat Cagliari thanks to goals from Kean and Bernardeschi, who also scored an assist. Genoa stops the Bergamo players on par

Juve beat Cagliari 2-0 and Allegri reached Capello in the number of wins as a coach in A (252), but with over 40 fewer benches. After hitting a post, Kean hits the goal, on 40 ‘, with an assist from Bernardeschi. The doubling comes in the second half: an assist from Kulusevski and a crossed left foot from Bernardeschi, who scored after 513 days. Juve thus hits the tenth success in the last 11 matches against the Sardinians and reaches 34, four points from fourth-placed Atalanta, stopped at 0-0 by Genoa.

Kean, post and goal – Juve sides with two novelties compared to Bologna: behind there is Alex Sandro in place of Pellegrini and in the middle Bentancur is preferred to McKennie. The Cagliari of the purged Godin and Caceres presents the surprise Pereiro alongside Joao Pedro. The start was lively, with Juve keeping the ball and initiative and after 10 minutes hit the post with a header from Kean, from a cross from Cuadrado. A Juve that rises en masse and looks for the right passage, the Sardinians play with two narrow lines and Pereiro in close marking on Arthur. But now Rabiot, now Cuadrado push on the opposite sides bringing a large number of balls into the rossoblù area.

Some inaccuracies in the last passage or in the stops ballast Juve from the parts of Cragno, so much so that in the end the conclusions are few compared to the large amount of offensive work. The first half is therefore a Juventus litany interrupted by a few forward bets from Cagliari, which does not frighten Szczesny. In front of Morata and Kean often exchange positions, Bernardeschi is a precious full-fledged pendulum. And from his feet comes the goal of the advantage: ball aimed at Cragno, Kean deflects with his head and 1-0 for Juve, at 40 ‘.

Occasions Cagliari, Juve doubling – The second half begins with McKennie in place of Rabiot, Juve starts again with the right attitude, made up of speed of touch, attention and offensive pressure. Cagliari leaves no gaps, Juve makes the ball go round, now widening, now verticalizing. But without finding the corridor to slip into. Morata tries in every way, but is stopped at the last minute or does not find the mirror, with Kean technically inaccurate but able to open the rossoblù defense by taking the man away. Juve collects corner kicks and experiments with schemes, but without worrying Cragno.

But Szczesny is startled, pardoned in the 60 ‘by Dalbert, who sends out two steps on a low cross from Bellavista, in the first clear scoring opportunity of Cagliari. The Sardinians reply after eight minutes: this time it is Szczesny who fends off a head shot by Joao Pedro on a cross from Zappa. Kean complains of a problem in his left thigh, in the 72nd minute he gives way to Kulusevski, who is placed on the right. Juve has lowered the center of gravity and rhythm of its dribble and is unable to “hide” the ball, Cagliari, which now can also count on Pavoletti, finds courage and resourcefulness. And instead Juve’s doubling arrives: in the 83rd minute Kulusevski catches Bernardeschi in the area, his left cross beats Cragno. And Juve closes the year with a bang.

December 21, 2021

