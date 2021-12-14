“Juve can fight for the top four places”

“Juventus can get back in the running for the top positions”. Vincenzo Montella, coach who is leading the Turks of Adana Demirspor, spoke to Tiki Taka about the Italian championship, the championship fight and Massimiliano Allegri’s team. “Will he be able to make it into the top four? For history and mentality he can do it, even if recovering four teams is much more difficult than recovering one. Inter are one of the strongest formations, but the championship is very exciting up front. I would not exclude Atalanta and also Napoli which I like very much despite the last difficult races. Even the Milan of the many young people has ample room for growth. I see the fight for the title uncertain until the end “. Montella trains Mario Balotelli. “ He has extraordinary technical qualities, he is a good guy who sometimes goes off a bit. But I found him very motivated and I believe that in his career he has never been as concentrated as this year with us. He is growing a lot, it is a pleasure to train him because he is a player of another level ”.

Montella: “Balotelli dreams of blue”

The blue center forward dreams of returning to wear the blue shirt. “He has the obsession to return to the national team, I don’t know in Italy. He is motivated, he believes in it, he knows he has to work hard but he knows he has three months to convince Mancini that he knows everything about him, strengths and weaknesses”. There Italian national team is called to play-offs to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. “Mancini has done an extraordinary job since the beginning of his blue adventure – keep it going – and the European victory was a great thing. Going to the world championships will be difficult but in difficulties Italy always manages to bring out the best of its potential. I hope and hope that we will be able to qualify ”. Closing dedicated to Massimo Ferrero. “I worked with him, I am very sorry for the family and I hope that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible, also for the good of Sampdoria, a team for which I have a particular affection. Between player and coach I spent five years of my life there ”.