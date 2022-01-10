Juve can still hope for the Champions League. Mourinho in trouble: the ranking is mediocre and his Rome is too fragile | First page

Juventus has the right XI Factor to continue thinking (with difficulty, of course) about Greater Europe. Max Allegri’s team (in the stands because disqualified) in the eleventh challenge away from home beat Roma in sensational, almost unexpected but strongly desired comeback at the eleventh home game.

Advantage of Roma (back to play 4 behind, with Maitland Niles’ debut on the right) thanks to Abraham (comfortable header on corner kick action) and equalizer by Dybala, guilty left free to kick a surgical left from the edge of the area. New Giallorossi advantage with Mkhitaryan, at the start of the second half (shot from the edge with a conspicuous deviation by De Sciglio), third goal by Roma with Pilgrims (jewel punishment under the “seven”) then the head net of Locatelli on an assist from Morata. Following Rome incredibly out of the game, Juve refreshed and a new Juventus draw signed by Kulusevski. So overtaking network of De Sciglio. Three goals within seven minutes for Juventus. Before the end, expulsion of De Ligt (double yellow) and penalty kick wrong by Pellegrini, with Szczesny parade under the South.

Incredible blackout of Roma after an abundant hour of play, of good play, and three points towards Turin. The Olimpico match confirms the seasonal trend of the team of Josè Mourinho, who still does not equalize (only two ICs in 21 championship rounds, both at home against Napoli and Sampdoria); Juventus, which before the Olimpico match had begun to suffer little (6 clean sheets in the last 8 matches), can celebrate thanks to the four networks in his assets despite the three on his back.

It is not possible to assess exactly whether, beyond today’s result, so far he has more disappointed Mou or Allegri. A few numbers: Juve 38 points, Roma 32. Atalanta fourth, at 41 but with one game less. In fact, more was expected from both Roma and Juventus. The Portuguese’s job is more complicated at the start of the season, but those who believe that Max were immediately all roses and flowers are wrong, also / above all in the light of the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo who brought his package of goals to England. At the group level, that of Juve appears (it is, to tell the truth) better in terms of quality and quantity and therefore theoretically more reliable, but the problems (of all kinds) with which Mourinho had to live were not lacking even in Turin. .

It seems paradoxical to say so, but the construction of a less episodic, more concrete team is, despite the 21 championship days already behind us, still almost in the initial phase both (much more) in Trigoria and (a little less, perhaps) at Continassa: the responsibilities of the two technicians are clear, but they cannot be the only ones. Both clubs are trying to take advantage of the winter transfer market session to rebuild the squads, the task – for a thousand reasons – is not easy but both Roma and Juve cannot stand by and watch.

Juventus started very badly in the season, Roma rather well then there were ups and downs repeatedly, and all this confirms that both teams are not (yet) defined. And, also for this reason, late. The game at the Olimpico, with its bizarre trend, is blatantly confirming it. But Roma, very fragile psychologically, have to eat their hands for the lack of victory, given that in the 70th minute they were at 3-1, and for Pellegrini’s missed penalty to avoid at least one very heavy defeat. And a mediocre ranking.

THE TABLE

Roma-Juventus 3-4 (first half 1-1)

Goals: 11 ‘Abraham, 18’ Dybala, 48 ‘Mkhitaryan, 52’ Pellegrini, 70 ‘Locatelli, 72’ Kulusevski, 75 ‘De Sciglio

Yellow cards: Cuadrado (J), Veretout (R), Ibanez (R), 51 ‘and 81’ De Ligt (J), Locatelli (J), Cristante (R)

Red cards: De Ligt (J)

ROME: Rui Patricio; Ibañez, Cristante, Smalling; Maitland-Niles, Pellegrini (88 ‘Mayoral), Veretout (78’ Perez), Mkhitaryan, Viña; Felix (71 ‘Shomurodov), Abraham.

Coach: Mourinho.

JUVENTUS: Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli, Bentancur (64 ‘Arthur); Dybala (82 ‘Chiellini), Kean (64’ Morata), Chiesa (32 ‘Kulusevski). Coach: Allegri (Landucci on the bench).

Referee: Massa.