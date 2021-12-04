Juve, capital gains case: new search on the sale of Ronaldo. The news

“Faith, I’ll just explain why we have that card there, that famous card that theoretically doesn’t have to exist, right? And if it turns up they jump at our throats”. The sentence is from Cesare Gabasio head of the legal office of Juventus e new suspect in the investigation of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on the company’s accounts. Gabasio thus spoke on the phone with Federico Cherubini on 23 September. In the dialogue intercepted by the investigators and reported in the decree of the second search of the Guardia di Finanza, Gabasio states: “Then maybe we have to make a fake transaction”, adding “I would not go to the extreme … to sue because then that card there that they have to come up with it is not that it helps us so much … in our budget “.

Investigators suspect that the card in question is linked to the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. During a new search by the Guardia di Finanza, additional documents were seized in the Juventus offices and in Gabasio’s home, relating in particular to the outgoing operation of CR7. For the magistrates Bedoni, Santoriello and the adjunct Gianolio in the 2021 budget an amount of 30 million would have been inserted deriving from rental capital gains which would have allowed an operating loss of 209 million instead of 240 with a net worth of almost 29 million rather than 2. According to the accusation, “the effects of a private agreement with Ronaldo were omitted from the financial statements, in violation of accounting principles”.

On the state of the investigation and the possible consequences, Juventus communicated

as required by law, in the supplement to the prospectus of the capital increase there is a risk (which must always be taken into consideration, in these cases) that the guarantors do not sign the financial commitment. In this case, the capital increase would stop at Exor 255 million instead of the overall 400. It is the darkest scenario that Juventus itself does not believe can occur today. In any case, it would be a situation that “in the absence of timely financial support measures” would put into question the business continuity, that is the very survival of the club.

If the Turin court continues its pressure, on the other side Juventus responded to the request for sports justice sending accounting documents relating to the management of the players and the club to the FIGC prosecutor’s office. In fact, the opening of a new front of investigation that may not only involve Juventus.