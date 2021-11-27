Juve capital gains: Cherubini heard in the prosecutor’s office. ‘282 million in 3 years and fraudulently increased values’ | First page

These are days of great tension at Juventus for the investigation of the Finance Police who hypothesized the crime of false accounting for the top management of the club involved Agnelli, Nedved, the former director of Paratici and 3 other former executives. As reported by Handle, today was another important day for the work of the Turin prosecutor with hearings and new pages of the investigation.

LISTENED TO CHERUBINI – Today, in fact, among the people heard by the prosecutors who deal with the investigation there was also the current head of the sports area Federico Cherubini. The current director replaced Fabio Paratici at the end of last season and for this he was questioned as a “person informed on the facts”. The carabinieri also guarded the room where the hearing was held to prevent journalists from approaching and the minutes were kept secret.

THE DATA THAT LEADED TO THE INVESTIGATION – There are also new details on the reasons that led the prosecutors to start the investigation and in particular is the wording: “Capital gains of 282 million in three years characterized by fraudulently increased values” which represents the basis of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office and the Guardia di Finanza.