Juve capital gains, from “Ronaldo’s secret card” to the “flooded car”: here are the interceptions

From the private writing with Cristiano Ronaldo “famous card that does not have to exist technically” to Juve compared to “a flooded car”: leaked the first interceptions of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor which yesterday led to searches in the offices of the company.

And according to the Prosecutors of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – as they write in the search decree – from the interceptions there was “express confirmation regarding the unhealthy management of capital gains, a revenue item characteristic of sports management, sometimes used as an authentic” budget saving “tool, that is in distorted way “. The accusations refer to the listening activities and documentary investigations made by the economic-financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza that would have revealed the capital gain mechanism as a “corrective of the risks assumed in terms of investments and costs associated with purchases and salaries reckless “.

The mechanism was considered by the investigators as “Paratici management” in the search decree signed by prosecutors Mario Bendoni, Ciro Santoriello and by the adjunct Marco Gianoglio. “In several cases, references to Paratici management emerged, a subject at the top of the sports area until June 2021, and the author of the preventive planning of capital gains”. And in the interceptions there are phrases such as: “They asked to make capital gains” and then: “That at least Fabio, you had to make capital gains and you were making capital gains”.

But the top management of the club – according to what was gathered by the economic-financial police unit of the financial police – were aware of the system: “According to what emerged from the listening activities, the top management of the HCL club, first and foremost the president Andrea Agnelli , appear, in fact, well aware of the conduct implemented by the former Juventus manager and of the extremely negative consequences from a financial point of view, certainly not deriving only from the pandemic context in progress “. And an interception, we hear: “Yes, but it was not just Covid and we know this well!”.

Under the lens of the investigators there is the relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo (and the “paper that theoretically does not exist”), including the purchase from Marseille of Marley Ake “for 8 million euros, with the simultaneous sale to Marseille of Franco Daryl Tongya Heubang for 8 million euros “in the balance sheet as at 30 June 2021. According to the investigators, these are” so-called mirror transactions “with no financial movement and with a positive effect on the balance sheets. “Since the first investigations, precise and consistent indications have emerged to believe that the values ​​underlying the transfers in question have not been the subject of a physiological market negotiation but that we are dealing with operations detached from real market values, preordained and certifying purely “accounting” revenues, ultimately fictitious “.

November 27, 2021 (change November 27, 2021 | 13:16)

