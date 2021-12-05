Juve capital gains investigation: decisive week for the ‘Ronaldo card’ | First page

Today the field and the challenge with Genoa, but in the thoughts of Juventus There is always the investigation launched by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on the capital gains case and which saw the Juventus club, the president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved, the general counsel Cesare Gabasio, Stefano Cerrato (head of the financial area) and the three former managers Fabio ending up on the register of suspects for false accounting and false invoicing Paratici, Stefano Bertola and Marco Re. After the double search within seven days in the club offices and at Gabasio’s home and the hearings, the prosecutors now pass the examination of the papers with a well-defined objective: hunt for the Cristiano Ronaldo card.

MYSTERY – A paper whose existence the Public Prosecutor and the Guardia di Finanza are certain, all the more so for the interception of the phone call between Gabasio and Cherubini in which the two speak explicitly about it (“the famous paper that theoretically does not exist, if it comes out they jump to our throats … all about the financial statements, the auditors and everything”), but the private writing in question never came up and no one confirmed in person, as can be seen from the search report of November 26 drawn up by the Fiamme Gialle (“Negative feedback was received” to the question about the “famous card” made to Agnelli, Nedved, Arrivabene, Cherubini and Gabasio. In balance, Juve reported in the ” significant events occurred after 30 June 2021 “the sale of Ronaldo to Manchester United for 15 million euros, plus another 8 as a bonus linked to the” achievement of sporting goals “, but nothing is said about other agreements with the player and the his agent Jorge Mendes: the hypothesis, highlights The Gazzetta dello Sport, is that it is an agreement linked to the departure of the Portuguese, perhaps a severance pay to encourage his farewell (Ronaldo went from the 31 million per season perceived in Juventus to 23.5 with the Red Devils, according to the British press). If the card doesn’t pop out, it is not excluded that prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello may call Mendes to have confirmation, even if the fulcrum of the indictment hypotheses of the ‘Prisma’ investigation remains the “fraudulently” inflating the capital gains, thus falsifying the balance sheet of the last three financial years.

COVISOC AND FIGC – Meanwhile, while the investigations continue, Juve is preparing for two more steps. As communicated by the Juventus club in the “Supplement to the information prospectus” relating to the capital increase, by tomorrow the Bianconeri will have to respond to the request formulated by Covisoc “to provide an updated information framework also with reference to the possible profiles of the Company” following the police investigation. Also tomorrow, the club will then have to give further explanations to the FIGC on the matter.