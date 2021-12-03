Juve capital gains investigation, the interception on Ronaldo: ‘They jump to our throats’

“If that card turns up we have … everything on the balance sheet blows our throat.” The investigation of the Prisma investigation into the relations between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo is directed by this sentence, reported by Ansa, captured by the interceptions of the Guardia di Finanza in a conversation on 23 September between Federico Cherubini, heard in recent days as an informed person of the facts by the Turin prosecutor but not investigated, and Cesare Gabasio, legal representative of Juventus, whose name since the last few hours is the seventh entered in the register of suspects after those of Agnelli, Paratici, Nedved, Cerrato, Re and Bertola.

Why do we investigate

–

Yesterday’s searches by the financial police in charge of recovering the “accounting and non-accounting” documentation referring to the “famous paper that should not theoretically exist” intercepted in a conversation between Gabasio and Cherubini about Cristiano Ronaldo are linked to this trend. Initially it was hypothesized that it was linked to the arrears due to the Portuguese for the monthly payments that in the time of Covid the Juventus players had decided to postpone in the future, but the hypothesis of a severance pay is emerging to favor the passage of CR7 to United. The new search decree reads: “The economic values ​​of the sale of the football player Cristiano Ronaldo reported in a different way from the truth under the heading ‘Definitive transfers'”. According to the assumptions of the Prosecutor’s Office, the “famous card that should not theoretically exist” could be relevant for the purposes of the correctness of the 2021 financial statements because, although the financial year closed prior to the transfer of the Portuguese, not even in the attached report with the events that occurred after the closure of the exercise would result in references to which this “charter” can be traced.