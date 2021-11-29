Sports

Juve-capital gains, the PM: ‘New calciopoli? Closed investigation, we will move everything to sports justice. The interceptions … ‘| First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

The investigation of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on the capital gains of the Juventus which led to the formalization of the accusations of false accounting and bogus invoices charged to the entire Juventus management can wreak havoc within the Italian football system.

THE FIGC ASKED THE ACTS – The Football Federation asked the prosecutor for information on the investigation and on the material purchased during the search and the public prosecutors immediately expressed their willingness to cooperate. The same prosecutors, intercepted by journalists following today’s hearing of the Arrivabne ad, released some jokes that do not remove shadows on the entire Serie A and direct question on the departure of “a new Calciopoli” the investigators only replied that all the material will be passed to the FIGC prosecutor’s office.

SICK SYSTEM – Marco Gianoglio, Ciro Santoriello and Mario Bendoni are the three prosecutors who are carrying out the investigations and these statements have come from sources related to the building: “The system that emerges from wiretapping telephone calls to Juventus managers is a sick system. The criminal investigation is practically closed, but inwe will send you all the documents to the sports prosecutor’s office that we have collected and not only on the Juventus team. New calciopoli? We deal with crimes, this is an assessment that those involved in sporting offenses will have to make “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan, mathematics does not condemn the Rossoneri: here are the three paths for the knockout stages of the Champions League

4 weeks ago

Cycling, Daniele Bennati is the new Italy coach. Introduced the new technicians, Marco Villa doubles – OA Sport

4 weeks ago

“Jorginho error can happen. Tomorrow I will not be the penalty taker, we will decide when it is the case”

2 weeks ago

“Osimhen reminds me of Weah and Van Basten. Are you whistling at the Olimpico? My conscience is clear”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button