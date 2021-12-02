Juve capital gains: the ‘private card’ with Ronaldo is not found. The prosecutors ready to question him, the lawyer Gabasio cannot testify | First page

Of the now famous “private card” signed with Cristiano Ronaldo we have been talking since day 1 in which the prosecutors of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation against the top executives of the Juventus, Andrew Lambs, Pavel Nedved, the former Fabio Paratici and 3 others, with accusations of false accounting, bogus invoices, false stock exchange following the more than 42 capital gains examined by Covisoc. Nevertheless despite searches and interrogations, there is no trace of this private writing referred to in an interception.

WHAT IS THIS CARD ABOUT? – A real yellow

, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport, not so much on the existence of this card, proven by the interception which also involves the current ds Federico Cherubini, who remains not investigated, but on the content. The recruitment decree speaks generically of “football player’s back wages”, but the investigators are much more interested in the technical aspect. Whether it is a agreement on postponed salaries in a pandemic period or a severance pay to incentivize the summer passage of Ronaldo to Manchester United what is interesting is to understand how this card was calculated in the balance sheet. READY TO QUESTION CR7 – Since no direct clarifications have arrived from Juventus, with the various Arrivabene and Cherubini who have not provided proof of this private letter, and even more so given the fact that the lawyer Gabasio, interlocutor of the current DS in the aforementioned interception and responding directly to Agnelli, cannot be questioned as witnesses directly, but he will have to be assisted by an additional lawyer, the PMs are now thinking of contacting the other party directly who would have signed this private agreement. Cristiano Ronaldo and his lawyers, therefore, could soon be called to the prosecutor’s office to hear their version of events.