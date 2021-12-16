Juve, capital increase: the option offer concluded

TURIN – As reported by the Juve in a note published on the official website, the option offer of the capital increase of the Juventus club. A capital increase in port almost entirely. In fact, the Juventus company announced in a note that “today the offer in option of a maximum of 1,197,226,782 newly issued ordinary shares, resulting from the capital increase in option resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting on 29 October 2021 “. 1,220,551,340 option rights exercised for the subscription of 1,098,496,206 Shares, equal to 91.75% of the total number of Shares offered, for an equivalent value of € 366,897,732.80.

Capital increase for Juve

The majority shareholder Exor, in fulfillment of the commitment undertaken, it subscribed and paid in full its share of the share capital increase (equal to 63.8% of Juventus’ share capital), for a total amount of approximately 255 million, including the payment for a future capital increase of 75 million made by Exor on 27 August 2021 “. The remaining 109,700,640 unexercised option rights, corresponding to 8.25% of the total shares offered for an equivalent value of 32,976,012 , 38 euros, “will be offered in bag by Juventus, through Mediobanca, in the sessions of 20 and 21 December 2021, unless the offer is closed early in the event of the full sale of the rights “.