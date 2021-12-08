“Juve case? You can evaluate the players”

Andrew Sartori is global head of the sports division of KPMG , the number one company in the world in professional services to businesses related to market analysis and consultancy, with particular attention also to the world football scenario. And just yesterday KPMG released its report in which it lists the value of the top ten most expensive players in the world. And if anyone is curious, Haaland is at the top of the table, valued at 142 million. So can a player’s worth be scientifically established? «We have an algorithm or, rather, a series of algorithms. The fundamental guides are the personal characteristics (age, but also nationality, because for example being a non-EU citizen affects), those related to the team in which it plays and the technical parameters related to performance, the result of thousands of data points processed by mathematicians and updated with data from from the market. Each operation is recorded for an additional parameter ».

So you have found the key to regulating the transfer market, as Infantino wants, who recently talked about algorithm. «I don’t know exactly what Infantino means, but I would say that we have to consider a fundamental distinction between value and price. The value is the amount at which an asset can be sold if all the actors in the operation are composed in a rational way. The price is the amount at which the good is sold and is influenced, for example, by emotional circumstances. If the central defender gets injured three days after the transfer is over and he will have it for seven months, then it is almost certain that by going to buy the replacement you will pay him more than its actual value. in short, the algorithm is there and if Infantino wants ours we would be proud to offer it, but there cannot be an algorithm that includes counts and it is impossible to create it. Of course, ours is an extremely useful tool to bring some transparency, but it cannot set an objective price “.

Also because the fluctuations in the prices of the players are influenced by all kinds. After years of growth, for example, they are now subsiding due to the economic crisis that has hit football.

“Yes, the value has decreased and has not yet recovered. We are currently far below the prepandemic values. Although in some cases the value drops for other reasons: let’s take Mbappè, which has always been around 200 million in our ranking, has now dropped to 128 because the expiry date of his contract is approaching month by month and, therefore, the possibility that he will free himself to zero ».

Speaking of the football crisis: recourse to capital gains is the symptom of an economic malaise. Perhaps simply demonizing capital gains without intervening on a structural level is not the solution to the problem.

«I absolutely agree. The problem of football goes far beyond capital gains. The margin between ordinary income and operating costs for many clubs is too thin. And the pandemic has given a big push. The use of capital gains is a tool used by many teams to settle their balance sheets, much like some companies use their inventory at the end of the year. It is a double-edged sword because the initial accounting relief is then paid the following year in terms of amortization “.

Has Juventus fallen into this vicious circle?

«Limiting ourselves to a short period does not give the idea of ​​using the capital gains. According to our study that takes into consideration the last nine years, Juventus has made capital gains for 21% of its turnover. And in the ranking of the ten clubs that have always been in A in that period it is seventh. In the head there are Udinese And Genoa, with 69% Then Atalanta (38%), Fiorentina (35%), Rome (33%) e Naples (30%). In short, the volumes of Juventus’ capital gains do not seem anomalous to me. Of course, then the capital gains with the passage of money and those without passage must be distinguished. But the latter are not a crime if the price is reasonable ».