Juve casting for the attack: from the Vlahovic dream to the possibilities of Icardi, Martial and Aubameyang

After the first round, that of Juventus it is only the eleventh attack in Serie A (with Bologna and Sampdoria). Clearly, after having registered the defensive phase – that of the Bianconeri is the second best defense after that of Inter – much of the growth comes from finding more goals. Having said that not everything depends only on the advanced department and that the void left by Ronaldo is difficult to replace, the company is evaluating various profiles on which to intervene in order to give Allegri a striker as early as January.

In these cases we talk about casting, but Juventus’ room for maneuver is not very large. Goal number 1, Dusan Vlahovic, it is very expensive. That of Fiorentina is a very expensive shop, all the more so after the negotiations for the Church. And although the Serbian is due to expire in 2023, it is difficult to think that he will leave Florence without an economically important offer, currently not in the strings of Juve. Here, then, that the alternatives are evaluated: the track that leads to Mauro Icardi seems the hottest one, because the Argentine is not central to the technical project of the Parisians and would not disdain Turin at all. But PSG remains to be persuaded to let him leave with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption.

The alternatives are more secluded Martial, Scamacca and Aubameyang. The first – destined to leave Old Trafford – would be very close to Sevilla. Aubameyang was put on the market by Arsenal, but Barcelona is strong on him and must replace Aguero. And also for Scamacca, Sassuolo does not intend to make discounts on the 25 million already requested in the summer. And if a self-respecting casting must start first and foremost with the technical characteristics of very different attackers, the economic situation, on the other hand, means that the choice cannot be separated from different assessments. Juventus remains vigilant, also waiting to free up wage space also with some sales.