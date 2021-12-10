Juve, Champions collection: 80 million already! Market pool and games: this is how much he collects if he goes beyond the round of 16



A goal of 2.8 million. It’s that of Moise Kean, who with his header led Juventus to victory and, thanks to Chelsea’s misstep, in first place in the group. The record did not guarantee further prizes, but each victory brings almost three million, which are added to the qualification prize, to the one for reaching the round of 16, to the market pool and other bonuses. So Juventus comes out of this first phase with a haul of almost 80 million (79.6), already higher than the 68.58 million collected last season. The elimination of Milan and Atalanta after the group stage also allowed Juventus and Inter, the only two Italian teams left, to obtain a higher revenue from the market pool share. How is this money divided? The participation bonus amounts to 15.64 million and is the same for everyone, from the historical ranking (10 years) 30.7 million have arrived (15.9 million for Inter), while 14 million have arrived from the 5 victories. Access to the round of 16 has brought another 9.6 million, while the market pool has so far brought 4 million for the fourth position in the Serie A 2020/21 standings (10% of the 40 million available). The second part of the market pool will depend on the number of games played in the current Champions League: if Inter and Juventus are eliminated immediately in the second round, the collection would be 5.7 million, while with the quarterfinals Juve would add another 10.6 million, rising to 90 million. Reaching the final would bring over 100 million, because the semifinal (12.5 million) and final (15.5 million) bonuses would be added together, in case of victory it would reach over 120 million.