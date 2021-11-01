Sports

Juve Champions pre Zenit training: the eve of Continassa

Pre Zenit Juve Champions training: the eve of Massimiliano Allegri’s bianconeri at the Continassa JTC

(Marco Baridon sent to Continassa) – At 11.45 am the training session on the eve of Champions of the Juventus that tomorrow night will be busy atAlllianz Stadium against it Zenit St. Petersburg. To the bianconeri, in withdraw from yesterday, one point is enough to gain arithmetic access to the round of 16.

The latest information on players available and on the moods in a very delicate week for the rest of the Juventus season.

12.00 – In the group there are also several young Juventus players

11.55 – Allegri closely follows the training

11.48 – Chiellini and Rugani train, Kean and Ramsey are absent

11.45 – Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt train regularly in groups

11.42 – Training started a few minutes early

