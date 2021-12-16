Juve, Chiellini and Pinsoglio remember Alessio and Riccardo

The memory of the club

The nice gesture of Chiellini and Pinsoglio came after the greeting from the club which in the morning, through its website, reminded the two boys: “Ale and Ricky, two names united by a great passion for football and, unfortunately, by a destiny that took them away too soon“. Thus begins the greeting from Juventus, which then continues:”It’s been 15 years from that icy December 15th, when they left for Vinovo Alessio Ferramosca And Riccardo Neri. That evening a part of each of us also went away forever, along with their dreams which were to be able to wear the First Team jersey. Alessio and Riccardo left us in Vinovo – adds the club on its site – where the field on which the girls and boys of Juve play is named after their memory: the same place where young soccer players, day after day, run, work and train, with a smile. ” Finally, Juve concludes like this: “That same smile that accompanied the dreams of our Ale and Ricky, who greeted us too, too soon. From 15 December 2006, forever with us.“