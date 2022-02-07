Juve, Chiellini injury: calf ko, derby and Champions at risk. The news

Immediately to work, with the satisfaction of the victory against Verona, the fourth place found and the joy of the debut with goals for the latest arrivals Vlahovic and Zakaria . Faces relaxed and smiling in the unloading training of the bianconeri at the Juventus Training Center. The rest of the group had a technical session with exercises on combinations and game development, and then continued with a tactical exercise and finally a match.

Tomorrow exams for Chiellini

the calendar

The next matches of the bianconeri

The discordant note is represented by Giorgio Chiellini. The Juventus captain came out fifteen minutes from the end of the match against Verona for a problem with the “usual” calf. As the hours go by, the extent of the muscle trouble seems more serious. The necessary investigations will be carried out tomorrow. Meanwhile will miss the quarter-finals of the Italian cup against Sassuolo and the championship match against Atalanta. But if first impressions were to be confirmed they are a lot the derby of February 18 against Torino and the subsequent match against Villarreal are also at risk in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.