Juve, Chiellini injury, stop for 20 days: misses Atalanta, Villarreal and derby

Giorgio Chiellini will be out for about twenty days. The Juventus captain underwent some instrumental tests this morning at J Medical from which a low-grade injury to the deep muscles of the left calf emerged: not only out in the matches scheduled this week (with Sassuolo in the Italian Cup and Atalanta in the league) but also in those of the next one (derby with Torino and Villarreal in the Champions League).

CHIELLINI OUT

–

The return to the field in full condition in the month of March, that is, from the beginning of the highlight of the season, is in the sights. The Juventus captain is definitely aiming to be among the protagonists of the return match of the second round of the Champions League, on the evening of the 16th at the Allianz Stadium; then to follow we will have to win the qualification for the next world championship with the Italian national team. In short, for Chiellini a stop that weighs immediately but which should not affect the commitments that the player had already planned in his personal agenda for the decisive moment of the year.