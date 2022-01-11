Juve, Chiellini: ‘We hope to dedicate the victory to Chiesa. Inter favorite. The disqualified rule must be changed ‘| A league

It’s up to captain Giorgio Chiellini to play the charge on the eve of the Super Cup final with Inter. The captain is the only owner to be sure of playing the game, leading a virtually unprecedented defense. These are his words at the press conference.

EVE – “We must have balance in our path. The victory on Sunday gives you an important adrenaline rush, we are aware that you have to grow and work. The final is a game in itself, in a beautiful stadium where we play a title with humility and trust. We are also aware, the details can make the game go round “

INTER – “You don’t underestimate anything in these matches, Inter are a great team and they are confident. However, they don’t necessarily have to be unbeatable in a single match. We are fine, we are almost all available. If I expected it to be so strong? Ask Bastoni, already in October I told them that only they could lose the Scudetto, it was clear that they were the most complete “

CHURCH – “I’m sorry for Federico, I lived it two years ago, he is young and will be able to mature even after this experience. Bad blow for us and for Italian football. We hope to dedicate the victory to him. He will need the support of everyone in the next months, in my opinion it will be harder when you are about to return because it is not easy to adapt to the change of the body ”

RULE – “I ask that the regulation be changed, it is not logical that the disqualification in the league ends up affecting the trophy. Let’s change this rule, maybe from next year. It is right that some of the best players must be missing in a one-off match”

MOMENT – “I’m fine. I had troubled Christmas parties like half the Italians more or less. I had the opportunity to train in the last few days, priority is given to the right things in these cases. We do not start favorites, but I have lost a lot finals in which we were favorites: there is more energy from this point of view. Winning or losing will not change our season, we go ahead on our way with great constancy and great balance. After the draw with Napoli we fell too much , sometimes you collect a little more and sometimes a little less “

BLACKOUT – “They take care of themselves with communication, helping each other to stay awake and attentive in the game. There may be a moment when you are a little more tired, collective communication helps to overcome this problem “

JUVE – “Losing Cristiano is an important loss, he sometimes hid problems. Now we are the team of last year with Manuel and Moise more and Cristiano less, we expected the difficulties. You have to work your head in making the switch from favorites to that of those who must not, however, feel inferior to others “