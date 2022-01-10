Juve, Chiesa at J Medical on crutches

TURIN – Federico Chiesa’s visits to J Medical are about to begin. The Juventus winger, injured during the match won yesterday against Roma, showed up at the center shortly after 10 on crutches and with a showy left knee brace. Accompanied by his father Enrico, he got out of the car and entered the entrance to J Medical. Mister Allegri and the Juventus fans are therefore waiting to know the extent of the injury and recovery times.

Chiesa ko against Roma, a serious injury is feared

The match of the former Fiorentina against José Mourinho’s Giallorossi lasted just 32 minutes, the time necessary to provide Dybala with the assist for the momentary 1-1. Hit hard by Smalling in the 25th, Chiesa tried to grit his teeth but at the first shot he was forced to leave the field in tears supported by the doctors. S.i fear the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee and consequently the early end of the season. At the end of the game, the player reached the team bus, parked in the belly of the Olimpico, accompanied by a Red Cross vehicle. In the event that the exams were to confirm what was hypothesized, it would be yet another tile for Massimiliano Allegri’s bianconeri and not only: Roberto Mancini would also lose one of his best players in view of the playoffs for Qatar 2022. The winger born in ’97 will miss certainly the final of the Italian Super Cup against Inter on Wednesday – Allegri will also have to do without the suspended Cuadrado and De Ligt -, but the risk is that his season could end here.