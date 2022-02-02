Juve, Chiesa on the Champions list and Kaio Jorge out: that’s why

TURIN – The inclusion of Federico Chiesa in the Juventus Champions League list, in view of the second half of the season, has aroused surprise. The former Fiorentina player is a veteran of knee operation on January 23 last and will have, according to what was communicated by Juve, for seven months. Despite this, there is him and not Kaio Jorge among the forwards available to Massimiliano Allegri for Europe.

Inside Pellegrini and not Kaio Jorge

The choice is due to the Uefa regulation, which allows only three changes in the squad mid-season, in view of the knockout phase of the European cups: the bianconeri have removed, from the September list, Ramsey, Bentancur and Kulusevskisold in the winter market, entering the newcomers Vlahovic and Zakaria. For the third entry, the ballot was between Luca Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge, who were off the list at the start of the season. In the end Allegri opted to re-enter the left-back. Remove Church, due to the limit of the three changes, would not have benefited or freed an additional place for Kaio Jorge. Even if Juve reached the Champions League final on May 28, it is almost impossible for Chiesa to recover in time in consideration of the expected recovery times.

JUVE, THE NEW FEBRUARY CHAMPIONS LIST