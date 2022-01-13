Juve, CM’s report cards: McKennie is there, Kulusevski is the wingman, De Sciglio and Alex Sandro ruin everything | First page

Inter-Juventus 2-1

Juventus

Perin 6.5:

in the first half Inter arrives from all sides, he always remains planted on the goal line but is not called to special interventions. Perfect on Dumfries’ header in the 14th minute of the second half.

De Sciglio 5: Is it that of the goal against Roma or this of the unfortunate penalty foul?

Rugani 6: overwhelmed and hesitant at the start, beyond the role of the alternative perhaps it cannot go in the long term. But when Juve gets organized they manage to do theirs. At the last breath he is blown away by the madness of Alex Sandro.

Chiellini 6.5: the spirit, the right one, only he has it. Fighting alone against everyone, the miracle on Alex Sandro’s error, however, fails.

Alex Sandro 4: cumbersome and imprecise, one of the mysteries of these years is its involution of performance. What he does at the end of the game is incomprehensible.

Locatelli 6: Inter are at the double of Juve, try to filter as best they can (1 ‘pts Bentancur 6: has half an hour from mezzala, spends it without infamy and without praise)

Rabiot 6: warriors are needed, he always seems to be in slippers. But evidently he follows the task that Allegri assigns to him to the letter if he stays on the pitch until the end.

Bernardeschi 6: kept at rest in Rome like Rabiot, it takes a while to get into the game but in any case it does not affect even when it could (34 ‘st Arthur 6: now Allegri at least takes it into consideration, too late considering the Arsenal forcing?).

Kulusevski 6: preferred to Dybala for sticking to Brozovic, it is not that the role of midfielder on the frontline can allow him to exalt himself (29 ‘st Dybala 5.5: who knows if in the end he will get tired of being managed like any other player, on the pitch and in the declarations of Arrivabene. Yet he had been crowned as the man at the center of the project: kept out with Napoli just in view of the double challenge of Rome and Milan then watched for 74 minutes in the Super Cup. But he does not enter with the right look).

McKennie 7: in the right place at the right time, Juve’s problems must be sought elsewhere.

Morata 6: in the penalty area he is almost never seen, when he widens but he knows how to get noticed and McKennie’s half goal is still his (42 ‘st Kean 5: comes in and should give it all. Maybe it does, but it’s still very little). Annex Allegri 5.5: after the 1-1 in the championship he was perhaps the only one satisfied, he repeats the same script with an even more emergency team. He speculates on the Nerazzurri game and risks boarding at the start, takes the lead and returns the ball to Inter. But if the goal was to resist up to a quarter of an hour from the end to change the script, goal achieved. Alex Sandro’s mistake could certainly not have foreseen it. Paraphrasing his words on the eve, so he can win a game or two, but Juve must be something else even with these players.